TNUSRB Grade 2 Result 2020 for Jail Warden & Constable Posts Declared @tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB Grade 2 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the result for the Jail Warden & Constable Posts on its official website. Now all such candidates who have appeared for the written exam for the post of Grade 2 Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Firemen etc can check their result available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)-tnusrbonline.org.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the Provisional Selection List for the post of Grade II PC (AR & TSP), Jail Warder & Firemen 2019 on its official website. Candidates have been selected provisionally for common recruitment for the Post of Grade II PC (AR & TSP), Jail Warder & Firemen 2019 held earlier.

Direct Link for FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)





Direct Link for FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) had invited applications for the recruitment of GR. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders, Firemen Posts earlier. Candidates selected finally for GR. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders, Firemen Posts post would get Rs.18, 200 – 52,900.

How to download TNUSRB Grade 2 Result 2020 for Jail Warden & Constable Posts

Visit the official website of TNUSRB i.e. http://tnusrbonline.org

Go to the GR.II POLICE CONSTABLES, GR.II JAIL WARDERS, FIREMEN) section

Click on the link-FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise) and FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise) " TNUSRB Admit Card for Police Constable, Jail Warden and Firemen " link, given on homepage

You will get your result in PDF.

You should download the PDF of the result.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for latest updates regarding the Jail Warden & Constable Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.