Top 10 MBA Colleges in India that do not require CAT Score

There are chances that you have not been able to appear for CAT exam or if you did, you have not been able to score well. Do not be worried or disappointed. There are several other reputed and top MBA colleges in India that grant admission without CAT score or any entrance test at all. It is all about how you perform in the personal interview or fair through the specific criteria of each institute on an individual basis. Here, we provide you with a comprehensive list of top 10 MBA colleges that do not need CAT score for giving admission in their full-time MBA programme.

1. Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi

You might be surprise to know this, but in case you want to take admission in this institute; you do not necessarily have to appear for CAT. The institute offers admission based on your XAT score and allows you to secure a sat if your score falls within the cutoff. The only drawback here is that with CAT and XAT both being the acceptable programs, there is a possibility that the entrance stage becomes tougher and you really need to prove yourself in XAT.

2. XLRI: Xavier Institute of Management, Jamshedpur

The Xavier’s School of Management has been identified as one of the best B-schools in India. The institute also provides several executive programs and the doctoral fellow programs (FPM) that provide future options too. The institute accepts XAT scores and you do not have to worry about your CAT results.

3. IIFT: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

IIFT is another popular institute located in the capital city of the country. The flagship program of the institute is Master of Business Administration in the International Business in addition to which the institute offers management development programs, the executive programs and the certificate programs. In case a foreign candidate wants to apply for the program, s/he needs to appear for GMAT.

4. Department of Management Studies, REC



This has been identified as the best management institute by the students in southern parts of India. With efficient faculty and excellent management support, this institute can be a desirable choice for those who do not want to take CAT. In fact, the top companies ensure that they hit this institute for the purpose of the placement. Thus, you are sure to get a good job post your MBA.

5. Narsee Monjee University, Mumbai

Narsee Monjee has a list of programs on offer with a wide variety of extracurricular activities included in the curriculum in order to direct students towards social responsibilities. It has its own paper and an interview that allows the university to judge your caliber for the management programs provided by them.

6. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow

This institute absorbs students through the individual entrance exam conducted by them. There are several opportunities to grow and you also can be certain about a good placement option in future.

7. National Institute of Management, Calcutta

GATE score is what this reputed college asks for instead of a very high CAT percentile. It is a premium institute and it ensures that not just the students but also the faculty is worth the time and patience that the institute invests in.

8. Christ University, Bangalore

With a 100% placement assistance, this institute run under Christ University Trust is another good option if you want to stay away from CAT and its tough paper.

9. IILM, Institute for Higher Education

The institute absorbs candidates based on the test results conducted by the institute and further they are called for essay writing, group discussion and personal interview. You can appear for either of the exams like CAT/MAT/ CMAT/ XAT/GMAT and depending on their scores, you get selected for the programs that you are best suited to.

10. Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis offers a variety of full-time two-year postgraduate courses in the field of management inclusive of Business Management, Personnel Management, and also Industrial Relations and Global MBA. The university has 11 colleges spread over Pune, Bengaluru, Nashik, Hyderabad and Noida.

In addition to these exams, there is always a management quota in several of the listed institutes, which can be made use of, if necessary!

