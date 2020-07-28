CAT 2020 Cut-off: Top MBA colleges that accept 85 to 100 percentile

After the CAT exam results, for every CAT aspirants the next big step is to look for the best MBA institutes that accept the CAT percentile, scored in the exam. The CAT percentile is an important benchmark for an aspirant to get a call from the top B-schools to get admission. It is only after the admission call that an aspirant is called for the further rounds of screening. So here is a list of Top B-schools that accept CAT cut-off scores of 85-100 percentile.

While going through the list of B-schools there are several factors that may come to your mind. They might include the fee structure of the institute, the alumni base and its characteristics, the placements that the college provides, location, curriculum, faculty, extra-curricular activities, etc. You are first advised to decide what is that matters the most and then pick the list of institutes with the appropriate mix that suits your pocket and needs.

Based on the CAT percentile the institutes have been divided into different Tiers. When we are talking about the range from 85-100, there are 4 different Tiers and accordingly the top institutes providing MBA degree have been placed.

Here’s a list compiled after thorough research, which can aid you in marking down your selections.

Tier 1: 98-100 Percentile

There are about 8 top B-schools that consider the percentile in between 98 and 100. These include:

1) At IIM Ahmedabad there is 70% weightage given to CAT scores and that should be more than 99 percentile.

2) IIM Bangalore has QDI above 80 percentile, VLR above 90 percentile and overall above 98 percentile as per the minimum admission criteria.

3) IIM Calcutta includes sectionals above 90 percentile each and overall above 98 percentile and that is what is required if you want to enter it.

4) IIM Lucknow focuses on sectional above 85 percentile each and overall above 98 percentile score.

5) IIM Indore has its sectionals above 85 percentile each and overall above 98 percentile.

6) IIM Kozhikode - Overall above 98 percentile score is what they look for.

7) MDI Gurgaon- A popular management institute and tough to get in, it focuses on CAT score, which needs to be 98+.

8) XLRI Jamshedpur- A center of excellence, requires you to have minimum of 98 percentile score.

Tier 2: 95-98 Percentile

1) IIM Shillong needs you to score above 65 percentile each when it comes to sectionals and overall above 95 percentile

2) IIM Ranchi yet again needs a high score. Though it is one of the new IIMs yet the sectionals should be above 70 percentile each and overall score needs to be above 95 percentile

3) IIM Raipur supports the sectionals above 70 percentile each and overall above 95 percentile

4) FMS Delhi, a B-school with a twist, has only those students who have been able to make through with their CAT scores. A 96/97 percentile score is common.

5) Jamnalal Bajaj IMS Mumbai- The institute promotes diversity and keeps its score requirements well under 100 percentile. If you have successfully scored somewhere between 95-98, this is the place where you will want to be.

6) IIT Bombay SJMSoM- Apart of IIT School, it is concentrated on management studies. To match up with the status of IITs, this institute asks for no less than a 95 percentile.

7) IMT Ghaziabad- Same criterion follows, a score of 95+.

8) IIFT Delhi- This institute focuses on all round development and needs a score of 97 percentile or higher.

Other institutes falling in the same range include NITIE Mumbai, XIM Bhubaneshwar, IIT Delhi DoMS and Great Lakes, Chennai.

Tier 3: 90-95 Percentile

Next comes the group of institutes, which have a lower percentile demand as their cut-off. These include the following 16 B-schools. The diversity in their location and curriculum gives you the freedom to take up the course wherever you want to. The cost of living also varies considerably according to their respective locations.

1) Tata Institute of Social Sciences

2) IRMA, Anand

3) Narsee Monjee IMS, Mumbai

4) Symbiosis Instt. of Business Management, Pune

5) Symbiosis Centre for Mgmt. HRD, Pune

6) LBS Institute of Mgmt., New Delhi

7) University Business School, Chandigarh

8) BIM, Trichy

9) IIT Kharagpur, VGSoM

10) Department of Finnacial Studies, DU

11) International Management Institute, New Delhi

12) MICA, Ahemdabad

13) KJ Somaiya IMR, Mumbai- Only a percentile of 90+ can get you in this school. It is a highly ranked management institute in Mumbai.

14) Fore School of Management, New Delhi

15) IIT Kanpur, DIME

16) Goa Institute of Management

Tier 4: 85-90 Percentile

Last 7 institutes that fall in the range of 85-90 percentile score include the following:

1) SP Jain IMR, Mumbai

2) T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal- a highly ranked institute in the town Manipal, it has a cut off as high as 88 percentile.

3) IMT, Ghaziabad (HR)- This institute looks for a percentile score of 90 and is one of the most sought after B-school.

4) Institute of Mgmt., Nirma Univ. Ahmedabad- One of the good management institutes of the country and you should apply here if you have a score of well above 85 percentile

5) IIT Madras DoMS

6) IIT Roorkee, DMS

7) IMT Nagpur

With about 39 institutes and approximately 75,000 seats, you are sure to get through one of them depending on the scores that have managed to get. Remember, while selecting the top MBA colleges accepting CAT scores of 85 to 100 percentile, it is your preferences and priority that matters. Do not let the other factors influence your decision at all.

