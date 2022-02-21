Top 5 Govt Job of the day - 21 February 2022: Big Opportunity for 10th/12th passed in Indian Navy and Railways|2138 Vacancies

Check List of Top 5 Govt Job of the day - 21 February 2022 Here. Also Check, Educational qualifications, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Job of the day - 21 February 2022 has come up with the latest government job opportunity for 10th & 12th passed. Today, Top 5 Govt Job of the day - 21 February 2022 has notified 2138 vacancies in Indian Navy, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, South East Central Railway (SECR), South Eastern Railway, South Western Railway and IRCON. Candidates who are willing to work under the abovementioned organizations have a great opportunity. Candidates can refer to the above hyperlinks for details like qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and others.

Today, the major job of the day is from the Indian Navy in different departments. The Indian Navy has released three notifications for recruitment to the various posts including Pharmacist (Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Non-Industrial), Short Service Commission Officer, and Tradesman Skilled. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th, Graduation are eligible to apply for the above posts. The candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details before applying.

On the other hand, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has released the notification for recruitment under sports quota through Open Advertisement for the year 2021-22. The candidates having sports qualifications with 10th/12th pass qualification can apply online for RCF Recruitment 2022 against sports through the online mode on or before 23 March 2022.

Further, South East Central Railway (SECR) is hiring candidates for various posts through sports quota. Candidates holding a qualification can apply to the post of Group C latest by 5 March 2022. Candidates can download South East Central Railway recruitment 2022 notification from the official website of SECR.i.e.secr.indianrailways.gov.in. All interested athletes who had participated in sports/ games like Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basket Ball, Boxing, Cross Country, Handball, Hockey, Kho-Kho & Table Tennis can apply to the said posts.

On the other hand, South Western Railway (SWR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group C categories in Level 5/4 and level 3/2 in 8 CPC Pay Matrix against sports quota for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 20 March 2022. A total of 21 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Group C.

Lastly, IRCON International Limited (IRCON) has invited applications for various posts including Sr. Works Engineer /Civil, Site Supervisor/Civil, Geologist and other posts on a contract basis for its various projects. Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves to appear for Document Verification/Registration on 08/11/12/13 March 2022.

