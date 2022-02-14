TOP 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 14 February 2022: 5000+ Vacancies in RBI, KV, ICG, UPSC and NHM Bihar

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. 14 February 2022, more than 5000 vacancies are available for the post of Graduate Assistant, Teachers, Assistant Professor, Foreman, Community Health Officer (CHO) and Other Posts. Check Details Here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. 14 February 2022, more than 5000 vacancies are available for the post of Graduate Assistant, Teachers, Assistant Professor, Foreman, Community Health Officer (CHO) and Other Posts under various RBI, KV Delhi, Indian Coast Guard, UPSC and National Health Mission (NHM), Bihar. Let’s check the brief details and notification link for this recruitment.

Job Number 1: RBI Recruitment 2022 for 950 Assistants

The topmost important job of the day is released by India's prestigious RBI Bank. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to fill 950 vacancies for the post of Assistant. Graduates can apply online from 17 February 2022 to 08 March 2022.

Jon Number 2: SHSB NHM Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 4050 CHOs

State Health Society (SHSB), Bihar is inviting online applications for 4050 Community Health Officers on a contractual basis for National Health Mission (NHM) upto 03 March 2022 on hrshs.bihar.gov.in.

Job Number 3: UPSC Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting a recruitment process for the post of Assistant Professor, Stores Officer, and Assistant Mineral Economist on upsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the UPSC Online Application is 03 March 2022.

Job Number 4:KV Delhi Recruitment 2022 for PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Janakpuri, Delhi, on 14 Feb, has published a notification for the post of PGT, TGTs, PRTs, Special Educator, Counsellor, Computer Instructor, Yoga Teacher, Sports Coach, Arts and Crafts Teacher, Music Teacher, Band Master, Doctor and Nurse

Job 5: Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 for Foreman Posts

Indian Coast Guard or ICG is looking to recruit Foreman of Stores, General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Posts. Candidates with the required qualification can apply offline on or before 14 March 2022.

