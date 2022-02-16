Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 16 February 2022: 2000+ Vacancies Notified in Indian Navy, Coast Guard, DRDO & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 16 February 2022 here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 16 February 2022: More than 2700 vacancies have been announced in Indian Navy, Central Bank of India (CBI), Indian Coast Guard, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) - Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) and Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). Candidates holding the requisite qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. Candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks for more details.

Today, the major job of the day is from the Indian Navy. The board has invited more than 1500 vacancies of Tradesman Skilled. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass with knowledge of English and have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or served as mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are eligible to apply. Candidates between the age group of 18 and 25 years are eligible. There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. The dates of application submission will be initiated in due course of time.

For Reference: Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Apply Online for 1531 Group C Posts

On the other hand, Indian Coast Guard is going to start the online application process on 18 February for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer) for various branches for 01/2023 Batch. All interested candidates will be able to submit applications latest by 28 February 2022.

For Reference: Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022: Registration for CGCAT (01/2023) batch to start soon @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Moreover, Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Work Officer, Revenue Officer, Junior Clerk, Sub Sanitary Inspector & Multipurpose Worker. A total of 641 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Eligible candidates can apply from 16 to 28 February 2022.

For Reference: VMC Recruitment 2022: 641 Vacancies Notified for Work Officer, Revenue Officer, Junior Clerk & Other Posts

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) - Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) is going to conduct the walk-in-interview for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications before the closing date (03 March 2022) of the advertisement to fill the online application form.

For Reference: DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Walk-In for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts

Lastly, the Central Bank of India (CBI) is hiring candidates for various posts at the Regional Office Level, Zonal Office Level, and Central Office Level. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 February 2022.

For Reference: Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 535 Officer Posts @centralbankofindia.co.in