VMC Recruitment 2022: 641 Vacancies Notified for Work Officer, Revenue Officer, Junior Clerk & Other Posts

VMC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 641 vacancies of Work Officer, Revenue Officer, Junior Clerk, Sub Sanitary Inspector & Multipurpose Worker. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 16, 2022 15:54 IST
VMC Recruitment 2022
VMC Recruitment 2022

VMC Recruitment 2022: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Work Officer, Revenue Officer, Junior Clerk, Sub Sanitary Inspector & Multipurpose Worker. A total of 641 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Eligible candidates can apply from 16 to 28 February 2022. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 28 February 2022

VMC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Work Officer
  • Revenue Officer
  • Junior Clerk
  • Sub Sanitary Inspector 
  • Multipurpose Worker

VMC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification & Age Limit - Candidates are advised to check advertisement notification for educational qualification & age limit.

VMC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and Interview. 

Download VMC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for VMC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications for VMC Vacancy through the online mode latest by 28 February 2022. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

