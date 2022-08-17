Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 August 2022: Chance to Apply for Various Jobs @NIA MHA , HAL, BRO, UPPCL and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 August 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 August 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for Various Jobs published today in different organizations including Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), NMDC Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Executive Assistant,Section Officer/Office Superintendent (SO/OS), Assistant, Accountant, Stenographer Grade 1 and Upper Division Clerk (UDC),Apprentice,Draughtsman, Supervisor, Supervisor Stores, Supervisor, Hindi Typist, Operator, Electrician, Welder and Multi Skilled Worker (MSW) and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: NIA MHA Recruitment 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released job notification for the 48 posts of Section Officer/Office Superintendent (SO/OS), Assistant, Accountant, Stenographer Grade 1 and Upper Division Clerk (UDC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.



Link: NIA MHA Recruitment 2022 for Section Officer, Assistant and Other Posts





Job Number 4: HAL Recruitment 2022

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Technical Training Institute (TTI), HAL(BC), Bangalore has published notification for the 120 post of Apprentice in various trades including CNC Programmer cum Operator, Machinist, Electrician and Welder. Candidates having 10th pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 09 September 2022.





Link: HAL Recruitment 2022 For Apprentice Post: 120 Vacancies, Check Eligibility





Job Number 3: NMDC Recruitment 2022

NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has invited for has published notification for the130 Trade Apprentice Post including welder, Machinist, Auto Electrician, Chemical Lab Asst., Blaster and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 25 August 2022.

Link: NMDC Recruitment 2022 for 130 Trade Apprentice Post @nmdc.co.in, Selection Based On Interview





Job Number 2: BRO GRSE Recruitment 2022

Border Roads Wings, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) , Ministry of Defence has issued a short notice in the employment newspaper dated 13 August 2022 for recruitment to the 246 posts of Draughtsman, Supervisor, Supervisor Stores, Supervisor, Hindi Typist, Operator, Electrician, Welder and Multi Skilled Worker (MSW).

Link: BRO GRSE Recruitment 2022: Short Notice Released for 246 MSW, Hindi Typist and Other Posts





Job Number 1: UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online application for the 416 posts of Executive Assistant on its official website. Candidates having Graduate in any disciplines can apply for these posts on or before 12 September 2022.



Link: UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 416 Vacancies



