Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 April 2022: Apply Online for Various Jobs @Assistant Commandant/SO/Apprentices/Fitter and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 April 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Apr 20, 2022 17:41 IST
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 April 2022

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 April 2022: Many leading government organizations have today released various government vacancies. If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for these different jobs including Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant ), Senior Technician, Technical Assistant,Technician, Library and Information Assistant, Specialist Officer and others. These positions are available in various government organizations including UPSC, PNB, NIT, Delhi Transport Corporation and others. 
Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Engineering/ITI with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations. 

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post. 

5.
HCL Recruitment 2022: 

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has notified for the 96 Trade Apprentice post  under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before  21 May 2022.
Vacancies - 96 
Post Name -Trade Apprentice
Eligibility: 10th/ITI  
Last date of application: 21 May 2022
Link: HCL Recruitment 2022

4.
NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: 

National Institute of Technology(NIT), Durgapur has invited online application for the 106 Non-Teaching posts including Senior Technician, Technical Assistant,Technician, Library and Information Assistant, Office Attendant and others. 
Vacancies - 106 
Post Name -Non-Teaching 
Eligibility: 12th/Graduate/ITI
Last date of application:  29 April 2022.
Link: NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022

3.
PNB Recruitment 2022: 

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released job notification for 145 Specialist Officers (SO) at pnbindia.in. Candidates having Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification have a golden chance for these positions. 
Vacancies - 145
Post Name -Specialist Officers (SO)
Eligibility: CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate
Mode of application: Online
Last date of application: 07 May 2022
Link: PNB Recruitment 2022 for SO Posts

2.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Recruitment Notification: 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant ) for 253 posts. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the notification for which Graduate can apply. 
Vacancies - 253 
Post Name -Assistant Commandant 
Eligibility: Graduate
Mode of application: Online
Last date of application: 10 May 2022
Link: UPSC CAPF 2022 Recruitment Notification

1.
DTC Recruitment 2022: 

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has invited application for recruitment to the 367post of Section Officer, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts at dtc.delhi.gov.in.
Vacancies - 367
Post Name -Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman
Eligibility: Diploma/ITI  and Others
Last date of application: 04/11 May 2022 
Link: DTC Recruitment 2022

