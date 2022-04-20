Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 April 2022: Apply Online for Various Jobs @Assistant Commandant/SO/Apprentices/Fitter and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 April 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 April 2022: Many leading government organizations have today released various government vacancies. If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for these different jobs including Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant ), Senior Technician, Technical Assistant,Technician, Library and Information Assistant, Specialist Officer and others. These positions are available in various government organizations including UPSC, PNB, NIT, Delhi Transport Corporation and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Engineering/ITI with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

5.

HCL Recruitment 2022:

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has notified for the 96 Trade Apprentice post under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 May 2022.

Vacancies - 96

Post Name -Trade Apprentice

Eligibility: 10th/ITI

Last date of application: 21 May 2022

Link: HCL Recruitment 2022





4.

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022:

National Institute of Technology(NIT), Durgapur has invited online application for the 106 Non-Teaching posts including Senior Technician, Technical Assistant,Technician, Library and Information Assistant, Office Attendant and others.

Vacancies - 106

Post Name -Non-Teaching

Eligibility: 12th/Graduate/ITI

Last date of application: 29 April 2022.

Link: NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022





3.

PNB Recruitment 2022:

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released job notification for 145 Specialist Officers (SO) at pnbindia.in. Candidates having Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification have a golden chance for these positions.

Vacancies - 145

Post Name -Specialist Officers (SO)

Eligibility: CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate

Mode of application: Online

Last date of application: 07 May 2022

Link: PNB Recruitment 2022 for SO Posts





2.

UPSC CAPF 2022 Recruitment Notification:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant ) for 253 posts. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the notification for which Graduate can apply.

Vacancies - 253

Post Name -Assistant Commandant

Eligibility: Graduate

Mode of application: Online

Last date of application: 10 May 2022

Link: UPSC CAPF 2022 Recruitment Notification





1.

DTC Recruitment 2022:

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has invited application for recruitment to the 367post of Section Officer, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts at dtc.delhi.gov.in.

Vacancies - 367

Post Name -Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman

Eligibility: Diploma/ITI and Others

Last date of application: 04/11 May 2022

Link: DTC Recruitment 2022



