Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 December - 4700+ Vacacies in NHM, JKPSC, Indian Army and Other Organisations

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 December here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Like every day we have come up with the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 December which includes 4700+ vacancies in renowned organizations like National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Indian Army, and others. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th/12th/ degree/diploma or equivalent qualification can submit applications for the latest opening.

Today, the major job of the day is from the Indian Army. The candidates willing to be a part of the Indian Army have a huge opportunity for the category of Group C for the post of Carpenter, Cook, Washerman, and Tailor. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th can apply for the aforesaid posts within 28 days (15 January 2022) from the day of publication of this notification in the employment newspaper. The selection of the candidates will be done through a Written & practical /trade test.

All the job seekers are advised to go to through the provided hyperlinks before applying to any of the latest government jobs and cross-check their eligibility criteria and recruitment requirement before applying.

For Reference: Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 for Sikh and Punjab Regimental, Download Application @indianarmy.nic.in

On the Other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has also released the notification for Medical Officer (backlog & fresh) Posts in Health & Medical Education Department to fulfill 708 vacancies. Those Candidates who wish to apply for the above can submit applications through online mode from 20 December 2021 to 19 January 2021.

For Reference: JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021-22 Notification Released for 708 Vacancies, Apply Online @jkpsc.gov.in

Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) is going to open up the online application process for recruitment of Banking Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Manager Posts from 29 December 2021. Candidates interested to serve in the bank will be able to apply online on or before 17 January 2022.

For Reference: OSCB Recruitment 2021-22 for 725 Banking Assistant and AM Posts, Graduates Eligible

The National Health Mission (NHM), UP has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), and Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) against 2000+ vacancies. Those Candidates who are interested to apply for the above can submit applications through online mode from 18 December 2021 to 7 January 2021.

For Reference: NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22 for 2900+ Lab Technician, STS and Other Posts, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

Lastly, South Central Railway (SCR) is hiring for Sports Quota Posts from the resident of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir etc. Eligible candidates can submit applications till 17 January 2022.

For Reference: South Central Railway (SCR) Recruitment 2022 for Sports Quota Posts, Apply Online @scr.indianrailways.gov.in

All candidates are advised to keep checking on jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs, exam dates, admit card release updates, and further updates related to recruitment.