Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -22 October 2021: 2400+ Vacancies Released @ Constables, Technical Assistant,Apprentice and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -22 October 2021: If you are a government jobs aspirants them you have golden chance to apply for 2400+ vacancies released under Today’s Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day on 22 October 2021. You can apply for these posts declared under leading organizations including NEIGRIHMS, NIDMP, IOCL, Water Resources Department (WRD) and others.

Aspirants can go through the list of the latest government jobs given below and apply to the posts without delay. Along with this, candidates can get detailed information related to the notification by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Let’s have a look.

NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the 63 posts of Senior Resident Doctor in various departments.

For Reference: NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 63 Senior Resident Posts @ neigrihms.gov.in





Goa WRD Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Water Resources Department (WRD) Government of Goa has published a notification for recruitment for total 190 various Multi Tasking Staff posts including (Pump Attendant, Assistant Operator and others. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format on or before 10 November 2021.

For Reference: Goa WRD Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 190 MTS Posts @goawrd.gov.in, Check Eligibility





NIDMP Recruitment 2021:

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited online application for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Design Instructor, Deputy Engineer, Technical Assistant and others. Notification against Advt NIDMP/Rectt./Tech./2021/01 for 11 various posts has been published in the Employment News (16-22 October) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the prescribed application form, available on NID MP website www.nidmp.ac.in on or before 04 November 2021.

For Reference: NIDMP Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for Assistant Engineer and others@nidmp.ac.in







Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Office of the Superintendent of Police District Dakshin Bastar Dantewada, has released the notification in connection with the recruitment of 300 Fighter Constables. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 November 2021.

For Reference: Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 300 Fighter Constables Post







IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit Trade Apprentice at its various Refinery units for huge number of vacancies through online mode. IOCL Apprentice Online Application process has been started on 22 October 2021. Candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 12 November 2021 on iocl.com.

For Reference: IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 1900+ Vacancies at Refineries , Apply Online @iocl.com



