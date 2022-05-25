Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 May 2022 - 400+ Vacancies for Teacher, Counsellor, Group C & Other Posts

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 May 2022 here. Also check, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 May 2022: Today, more than 400 vacancies have been notified for Teachers, Counsellor, Group C & Others. Candidates willing to apply for Sarkari Naukri, have an opportunity under various renowned organisations like South Western Railway, Social Welfare Department, Women and Child development corporation (WCDC), Bihar, Army Public Service Commission (APSC), Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), and Indian Coast Guard. Candidates can check Top 5 Govt Jobs Listing and apply to the posts before the last date.

5. South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply before 22 June

Post Name - Junior Translator

Vacancies - 7 Posts

Eligibility - Master's Degree, Diploma or equivalent.

Application Form: The candidates can apply online on RRC/SWR website i.e.rrc.hubli.in from 23 May to 22 June 2022.

Link: South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for Jr Translator Posts @rrchubli.in

4. WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022: 213 Vacancies Notified

Vacancies - 213 Posts

Post Name - Counsellor

Eligibility - Bachelor degree in Psychology/Sociology/Law; Degree in law ( BA LLB).

Application Form: Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 7 June 2022. The last date for receiving the application is 12 Noon, 07th June 2022 Applications beyond this date & time will not be accepted.

Link: WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 213 Counsellor Posts @wdc.bih.nic.in

3. APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff Posts

Post Name - Teaching & Non Teaching Staff

Eligibility - Graduate, Post Graduate, and others. Refer hyperlink for details.

Application Form: Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website and submit duly completed applications in all respect, along with photocopy of all testimonials in favour of Army Public School, Faizabad latest by 7 June 2022. No TA/DA will be admissible for interview.

Link: APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Teaching & Non- Teaching Staff Posts

2. AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: 205 vacancies Notified

Post Name - Teaching & Non Teaching Staff

Vacancies - 205

Eligibility - 12th, Graduate, Post Graduate, and others. Refer hyperlink for details.

Application Form: Those who fulfil all the eligibility criteria may register and apply online through the link provided in the recruitment tab of AEES website (https://aees.gov.in) within the stipulated period. The last date of submitting applications is 12 June 2022.

Link: AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 205 PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, Prep Posts @aees.gov.in

1. ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 for North Region

Post Name - Group C Posts Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial

Vacancies - 5

Eligibility - 10th, and 12th pass

Application Form: 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper (21 May to 27 May 2022).

Link: ICG Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for Coast Guard North West Region