Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 April 2020: Apply for 4800+ DRDO, Northeast Frontier, RRC Eastern Railway, CGPSC and Northern Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 April 2020 for 4800+ more than vacancies in DRDO, Northeast Frontier, RRC Eastern Railway, CGPSC and Northern Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

DRDO will recruit 1817 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts that comes under General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post. The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will select and nominate the name of suitable candidates to the concerned DRDO Labs/ Establishments/ Units on the basis of availability of vacancies in various DRDO Labs/ Establishments/Units.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist III, Radiographer, Lab Technician, ECG Technician and Health & Malaria Inspector III) in view of making adequate preparedness for Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic for a period of three months. This recruitment is to fill 15 vacancies of Nursing Superintendent in Maligaon and Others in Alipurduar Division. All interested applicants can attend online interview through Whatsapp Video on 06 April 2020. Retired Staff upto to the age of 65 years are also eligible to apply for the posts.

Indian Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railways (ER) will reopen the online application process for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice. As lots of complaints are received from candidates facing difficulty in obtaining the documents due to nationwide lockdown, RRC decided to re-open the application form. In order to alleviate the problems of candidates, the railways has decided to re-open Eastern Railway Apprentice Application for 15 days when the situation becomes normal. However, for now, the last date of filling up the Eastern Railway Apprentice Online Application is 05 April 2020 till 06:30 PM. Candidates, who are comfortable in filling up their application through official website of RRC ER, can submit it on or before the closing date.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 8 May 2020.

Northern Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Staff Nurse, Radiographer, Lab Technician, OTA, HA )and CMP Doctor (Full-time Specialist and General Duty Medical Practitioners) to work on contractual basis for 3 months only for COVID 19 Pandemic. The eligible persons can appear for walk-in-interview on 07 April 2020.