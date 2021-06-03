Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 June 2021: Apply for 4200+ AP Govt., Southern Railway, ESIC Faridabad, OPTCL and RVUNL
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 June 2021 for more than 4200+ vacancies in Government of Andhra Pradesh, Southern Railway, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVVUL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 98
Last Date: 08 June 2021
4. Organization: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 280
Last Date: 18 June 2021
3. Organization: Government of Andhra Pradesh
Post Name: AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts
Vacancies: 913
Last Date: 06 June 2021
2. Organization: Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVVNL)
Post Name: JEN, AEN, JA, AA, Junior Accountant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1295
Last Date: 21 June 2021
1. Organization: Southern Railway
Post Name: Act Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 1686
Last Date: 30 June 2021