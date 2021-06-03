Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 June 2021: Apply for 4200+ AP Govt., Southern Railway, ESIC Faridabad, OPTCL and RVUNL

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jun 3, 2021 16:59 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 June 2021
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 June 2021 for more than 4200+ vacancies in Government of Andhra Pradesh, Southern Railway, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVVUL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 98

Last Date: 08 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 18 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Government of Andhra Pradesh

Post Name: AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts

Vacancies: 913

Last Date: 06 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Rajasthan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVVNL)

Post Name: JEN, AEN, JA, AA, Junior Accountant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1295

Last Date: 21 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Southern Railway

Post Name: Act Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 1686

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
