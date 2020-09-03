Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 September 2020: Apply for 7000+ NLC, ICMR NIMR, BPSC, India Post and IBPS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 September 2020 for 7000+ more than vacancies in NLC India Limited (NLC), Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), India Post and Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR)
Post Name: MTS/Project Assistant and other Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 17 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 306
Last Date: 21 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: NLC India Limited (NLC)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 675
Last Date: 11 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)
Post Name: Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 1557
Last Date: 23 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: India Post Tamil Nadu and Odisha
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 5222
Last Date: 30 September 2020