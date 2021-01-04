Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 January 2021: Apply for 2800+ IIT KPTCL, SMC, MHRB Assam, CISF and BEL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 January 2021 for more than 2800+ vacancies in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Surat Municipal Corporation, Medical & Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 200

Last Date: 19 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 305

Last Date: 22 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Post Name: Assistant Sub Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 690

Last Date: 05 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Medical & Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam

Post Name: Medical & Health Officer-I Posts

Vacancies: 476

Last Date: 15 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Post Name: FHW, MPHW and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1136

Last Date: 13 February 2021