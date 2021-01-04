Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 January 2021: Apply for 2800+ IIT KPTCL, SMC, MHRB Assam, CISF and BEL
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 04 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 January 2021 for more than 2800+ vacancies in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Surat Municipal Corporation, Medical & Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 200
Last Date: 19 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 305
Last Date: 22 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Post Name: Assistant Sub Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 690
Last Date: 05 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Medical & Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam
Post Name: Medical & Health Officer-I Posts
Vacancies: 476
Last Date: 15 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Post Name: FHW, MPHW and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1136
Last Date: 13 February 2021