Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 June 2021: Apply for 10,000+ NLC, Punjab Government, NHM Bhopal, Southern Railway and NHM MP

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 04 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jun 4, 2021 16:48 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 June 2021 for more than 10,000+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM HP), Southern Railway, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal, District Health Society Nalanda (DHS Nalanda) and Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Health Mission, Bhopal

Post Name: Dental Surgeon Posts

Vacancies: 51

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: NLC India Limited (NLC)

Post Name: SME Operator Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 14 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Southern Railway

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 756

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Department of Women and Child Development, Punjab Government

Post Name: AWW, Mini AWW and Helper Posts

Vacancies: 4481

Last Date: 03 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM MP)

Post Name: Staff Nurse and ANM Posts

Vacancies: 5215

Last Date: 22 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
