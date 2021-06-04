Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–04 June 2021: Apply for 10,000+ NLC, Punjab Government, NHM Bhopal, Southern Railway and NHM MP
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 04 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 June 2021 for more than 10,000+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM HP), Southern Railway, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal, District Health Society Nalanda (DHS Nalanda) and Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Health Mission, Bhopal
Post Name: Dental Surgeon Posts
Vacancies: 51
Last Date: 30 June 2021
4. Organization: NLC India Limited (NLC)
Post Name: SME Operator Posts
Vacancies: 65
Last Date: 14 June 2021
3. Organization: Southern Railway
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 756
Last Date: 30 June 2021
2. Organization: Department of Women and Child Development, Punjab Government
Post Name: AWW, Mini AWW and Helper Posts
Vacancies: 4481
Last Date: 03 July 2021
1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM MP)
Post Name: Staff Nurse and ANM Posts
Vacancies: 5215
Last Date: 22 June 2021