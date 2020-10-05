Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 October 2020: Apply for 2400+ BECIL, SAI, IGNTU, BFUHS and SVPUAT

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 October 2020 for 2400+ more than vacancies in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT)
Post Name: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Posts
Vacancies: 86
Last Date: 14 October 2020
4. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU)
Post Name: Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 103
Last Date: 06 October 2020
3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)
Post Name: Physiotherapist and Expert Posts
Vacancies: 109
Last Date: 21 October 2020
2. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 598
Last Date: 20 October 2020
1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)
Post Name: Skilled & Unskilled Manpower, Assistant, Project Director and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1504
Last Date: 20 October 2020