Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 October 2020: Apply for 2400+ BECIL, SAI, IGNTU, BFUHS and SVPUAT

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 October 2020 for 2400+ more than vacancies in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT)

Post Name: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 14 October 2020

4. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU)

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 103

Last Date: 06 October 2020

3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Physiotherapist and Expert Posts

Vacancies: 109

Last Date: 21 October 2020

2. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 598

Last Date: 20 October 2020

1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name: Skilled & Unskilled Manpower, Assistant, Project Director and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1504

Last Date: 20 October 2020