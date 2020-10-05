Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 October 2020: Apply for 2400+ BECIL, SAI, IGNTU, BFUHS and SVPUAT

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 05 October 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Oct 5, 2020 18:08 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 October 2020 for 2400+ more than vacancies in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT)

Post Name: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 14 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU)

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 103

Last Date: 06 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Physiotherapist and Expert Posts

Vacancies: 109

Last Date: 21 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 598

Last Date: 20 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name: Skilled & Unskilled Manpower, Assistant, Project Director and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1504

Last Date: 20 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

