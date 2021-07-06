Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 July 2021: Apply for 7100+ HP Forest Guard, Chhattisgarh High Court, SBI, Bihar Police and Punjab Police

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 July 2021 for more than 7100+ vacancies in Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, Chhattisgarh High Court, State Bank of India (SBI), Bihar Police and Punjab Police Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Chhattisgarh High Court
Post Name: Staff Car Driver, Cook & Other Posts
Vacancies: 89
Last Date: 20 July 2021
4. Organization: Bihar Police
Post Name: SI and Constable Posts
Vacancies: 106
Last Date: 09 August 2021
3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department
Post Name: HP Forest Guard Posts
Vacancies: 311
Last Date: 19 August 2021
2. Organization: Punjab Police
Post Name: Sub Inspector and Intelligence Officer Posts
Vacancies: 560
Last Date: 27 July 2021
1. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 6100
Last Date: 26 July 2021