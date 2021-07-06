Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 July 2021: Apply for 7100+ HP Forest Guard, Chhattisgarh High Court, SBI, Bihar Police and Punjab Police

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 06 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 July 2021 for more than 7100+ vacancies in Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, Chhattisgarh High Court, State Bank of India (SBI), Bihar Police and Punjab Police Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Chhattisgarh High Court

Post Name: Staff Car Driver, Cook & Other Posts

Vacancies: 89

Last Date: 20 July 2021

4. Organization: Bihar Police

Post Name: SI and Constable Posts

Vacancies: 106

Last Date: 09 August 2021

3. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department

Post Name: HP Forest Guard Posts

Vacancies: 311

Last Date: 19 August 2021

2. Organization: Punjab Police

Post Name: Sub Inspector and Intelligence Officer Posts

Vacancies: 560

Last Date: 27 July 2021

1. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 6100

Last Date: 26 July 2021

