HP Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: 311 Vacancies Notified, Official Notification Available @forp.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has published a short notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Forest Guard on forp.hp.gov.in. Check Important Dates Here 

Created On: Jun 27, 2021 17:06 IST
HP Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has published a short notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. HP Forest Guard Notification will be available on 05 July 2021. Online Applications will be invited through the official website of HP Forest Department on hpforest.nic.in or forp.hp.gov.in from 06 July to 19 August 2021.

As per the notice, a total of 311 Forest Guard shall be recruited in different district of HP under HPFD.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Test which is scheduled from 21 September to 20 October 2021. Those who qualify in HP Forest Guard Physical Exam will appear for written exam on 31 October 2021. Document Verification will be done from 27 November to 03 December 2021 and final result will be announced from 04 Dec to 06 Dec 2021.

Candidates can check qualification, age limit, selection process and other details on the basis of previous recruitment.

HP Forest Guard Indicative Notification

HP Forest Guard 2021 Date Notification

HP Forest Guard Important Dates

Subject

Time Frame

Dates

Intimation to the Circles

 18 June 2021

Advertisement for procedure & criteria of selection (By CCF/CFs)

05 July 2021

Dates for submission of application form

45 days

06 July 2021 to 19 August 2021

Scrutiny of forms (including evaluation parameters)

20 days

20 August 2021 to 08 September 2021

Intimation for Physical Test

12 days

09 September 2021 to 20 September 2021

Dates for carrying out Physical Test

30 days

21 September 2021 to 20 October 2021

Uploading of Admit Cards for written test by the Circles

5 days

21 October 2021 to 25 October 2021

Intimation by the Circles to UHF Nauni & HQ regarding number of question papers required

5 days

26 October 2021 to 30 October 2021

Date of Written Test on OMR Sheets

1 days

31 October 2021

Uploading of key and raising of objections by candidates, if any

5 days

01 October 2021 to 05 November 2021

Evaluation and compilation of written test by UHF-Nauni

10 days

06 November 2021 to 15 November 2021

Collection of results from UHF-Nauni by respective Circles; decoding of answer-sheets, adding of PET marks and preparation of merit list for interview

4 days

16 November 2021 to 19 November 2021

Declaration of date for verification of evaluation parameters

1 week

20 November 2021 to 26 November 2021

Date of verification of certificates for evaluation

1 week

27 November 2021 to 03 December 2021

Compilation of merit-list and declaration of final result

3 days

04 December 2021 to 06 December 2021

 

HP Forest Guard Vacancy Details

Total no. of Forest Guard Posts – 311 Posts

Bilaspur - 30

Chamba - 15

Dhararnshala - 57

Liamirpur - 37

Kullu  - 30

Mandi - 35

Naluui - 20

Rampur - 23

Shimla - 24

Solan  -17

WL Shimla - 15

WL D/Shala - 3

GHNP Sharnshi - 5

HP Forest Guard Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Intermediate/ 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/ University.

HP Forest Guard Selection Process

  1. Physical Fitness – No Marks (Only Pass)
  2. Written Test – 85 Marks
  3. Rating – 15 (Break- up by the government)

HP Forest Guard Physical Test

Running

  1. Men – Distance – 100 Meter – Time – 14 second; Distance – 800 meter- Time; 2.45 Minute
  2. Female – Distance – 100 Meter – Time – 2.45 Second; Distance – 800 Meter – Time – 4.15 Minute

HP Forest Guard Physical Criteria

  1. Height – Men – 165 CM, Women – 150 CM
  2. Chest without expansion – Men – 79 CM, Women – 74 CM
  3. Chest with expansion – Men – 84 CM, Women – 79 CM

HP Forest Guard Exam Pattern

  • The Exam will be held in offline mod
  • There will be 85 Objective type questions.
  • Duration of Exam is 75 min.
  • No negative marks for wrong answer.
  • Candidates need to carry black or blue pen.

How to Apply for HP Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 06 July to 19 August 2021

 

FAQ

What is HP Forest Exam Date 2021 ?

31 October 2021

What is HP Forest Guard Physical Exam Date ?

12 September to 20 October 2021

What is HP Forest Guard Registration Last Date ?

19 August 2021

What is the starting date for HP Forest Guard Application ?

06 July 2021
