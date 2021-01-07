Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 January 2021: Apply for 600+ DRDO GTRE, AAI, ECIL, Kerala PSC and IIE

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 January 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC), ECGC Ltd., Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati

Post Name: CDE, Project Executive and Other Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 15 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: DRDO-Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)

Post Name: Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 150

Last Date: 29 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor, Legal Asst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 154

Last Date: 03 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name: Graduate/Diploma and ITI Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 24 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Post Name: Graduate Engineer/Diploma Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 15 January 2021