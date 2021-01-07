Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 January 2021: Apply for 600+ DRDO GTRE, AAI, ECIL, Kerala PSC and IIE
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 07 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 January 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC), ECGC Ltd., Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati
Post Name: CDE, Project Executive and Other Posts
Vacancies: 35
Last Date: 15 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: DRDO-Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)
Post Name: Graduate, Diploma and ITI Apprentice Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 150
Last Date: 29 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor, Legal Asst & Other Posts
Vacancies: 154
Last Date: 03 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Airports Authority of India (AAI)
Post Name: Graduate/Diploma and ITI Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 180
Last Date: 24 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)
Post Name: Graduate Engineer/Diploma Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 180
Last Date: 15 January 2021