Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 August 2021: Apply for 1200+ UKPSC, PDCC Bank, IAF, BSF and SJVN

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 August 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC), Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and SJVN Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: SJVN Limited
Post Name: Field Officer, Jr Field Engineer & Junior Field Officer Posts
Vacancies: 129
Last Date: 24 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
Post Name: Nayab Tehsildar & Other Posts
Vacancies: 190
Last Date: 29 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Border Security Force (BSF)
Post Name: GD Constable Posts
Vacancies: 269
Last Date: 22 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Indian Air Force (IAF)
Post Name: Civilian Posts
Vacancies: 282
Last Date: 13 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC)
Post Name: Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 356
Last Date: 16 August 2021