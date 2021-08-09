Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 August 2021: Apply for 1200+ UKPSC, PDCC Bank, IAF, BSF and SJVN

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 09 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 August 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC), Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and SJVN Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: SJVN Limited

Post Name: Field Officer, Jr Field Engineer & Junior Field Officer Posts

Vacancies: 129

Last Date: 24 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)

Post Name: Nayab Tehsildar & Other Posts

Vacancies: 190

Last Date: 29 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Border Security Force (BSF)

Post Name: GD Constable Posts

Vacancies: 269

Last Date: 22 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indian Air Force (IAF)

Post Name: Civilian Posts

Vacancies: 282

Last Date: 13 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC)

Post Name: Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 356

Last Date: 16 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification