Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 June 2021: Apply for 5,000+ GETCO, Govt of AP, NHM UP, RPSC and MGMMC Indore

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 June 2021 for more than 5,000+ vacancies in Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO), Government of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) Indore Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC), Indore
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 66
Last Date: 20 June 2021
4. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name: Headmaster Posts
Vacancies: 83
Last Date: 13 July 2021
3. Organization: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO)
Post Name: JE (Vidyut Sahayak) Posts
Vacancies: 352
Last Date: 18 June 2021
2. Organization: Government of Andhra Pradesh
Post Name: Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts
Vacancies: 1200+
Last Date: 13 June 2021
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 3620
Last Date: 28 June 2021