Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 June 2021: Apply for 5,000+ GETCO, Govt of AP, NHM UP, RPSC and MGMMC Indore

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 10 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 June 2021 for more than 5,000+ vacancies in Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO), Government of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) Indore Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC), Indore

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 66

Last Date: 20 June 2021

4. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name: Headmaster Posts

Vacancies: 83

Last Date: 13 July 2021

3. Organization: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO)

Post Name: JE (Vidyut Sahayak) Posts

Vacancies: 352

Last Date: 18 June 2021

2. Organization: Government of Andhra Pradesh

Post Name: Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts

Vacancies: 1200+

Last Date: 13 June 2021

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 3620

Last Date: 28 June 2021

