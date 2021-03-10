Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 March 2021: Apply for 1500+ DLSA Vaishali, SAI, Chhattisgarh Postal Circle, NMDC and ICAR-DOGR
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 10 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 March 2021 for more than 1500+ vacancies in District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Vaishali, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Chhattisgarh Postal Circle, NMDC Limited and ICAR-Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research (DOGR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: ICAR-Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research (DOGR)
Post Name: Young professional I and II Posts
Vacancies: 22
Last Date: 12 March 2021
4. Organization: District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Vaishali
Post Name: Panel Lawyer Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 15 March 2021
3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)
Post Name: Young Professional Posts
Vacancies: 54
Last Date: 20 March 2021
2. Organization: NMDC Limited
Post Name: Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, MCO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 304
Last Date: 31 March 2021
1. Organization: Chhattisgarh Postal Circle
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts
Vacancies: 1137
Last Date: 07 April 2021