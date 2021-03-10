Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 March 2021: Apply for 1500+ DLSA Vaishali, SAI, Chhattisgarh Postal Circle, NMDC and ICAR-DOGR

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 March 2021 for more than 1500+ vacancies in District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Vaishali, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Chhattisgarh Postal Circle, NMDC Limited and ICAR-Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research (DOGR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: ICAR-Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research (DOGR)

Post Name: Young professional I and II Posts

Vacancies: 22

Last Date: 12 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Vaishali

Post Name: Panel Lawyer Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 15 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Young Professional Posts

Vacancies: 54

Last Date: 20 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: NMDC Limited

Post Name: Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, MCO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 304

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Chhattisgarh Postal Circle

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 1137

Last Date: 07 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification