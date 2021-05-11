Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 May 2021: Apply for 1500+ Kolkata City NUHM, TPSC, DHFWS Paschim Medinipur, PSSSB and GMC Jammu
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 11 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 May 2021 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Kolkata City National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society, Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), District Health and Family Welfare Samiti Paschim Medinipur, Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) and Govt Medical College (GMC) Jammu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Govt Medical College (GMC), Jammu
Post Name: Senior/Junior House Officer Posts
Vacancies: 105
Last Date: 15 June 2021
4. Organization: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)
Post Name: Jr. Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 164
Last Date: 17 May 2021
3. Organization: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Paschim Medinipur
Post Name: Staff Nurse, GDMO & Specialist MO Posts
Vacancies: 192
Last Date: 12 May 2021
2. Organization: Kolkata City, National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 205
Last Date: 13 May 2021
1. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (SSSB Punjab)
Post Name: Jail Warder & Matron Posts
Vacancies: 847
Last Date: 31 May 2021