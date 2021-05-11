Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 May 2021: Apply for 1500+ Kolkata City NUHM, TPSC, DHFWS Paschim Medinipur, PSSSB and GMC Jammu

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 May 2021 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Kolkata City National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society, Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), District Health and Family Welfare Samiti Paschim Medinipur, Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) and Govt Medical College (GMC) Jammu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Govt Medical College (GMC), Jammu

Post Name: Senior/Junior House Officer Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 15 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)

Post Name: Jr. Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 164

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Paschim Medinipur

Post Name: Staff Nurse, GDMO & Specialist MO Posts

Vacancies: 192

Last Date: 12 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Kolkata City, National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 205

Last Date: 13 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (SSSB Punjab)

Post Name: Jail Warder & Matron Posts

Vacancies: 847

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification