Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 September 2020: Apply for 3500+ SMC, TN Govt, TNCWWB, ESIC Mumbai and BFUHS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 September 2020 for 3500+ more than vacancies in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department Tamilnadu, Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB}, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Mumbai and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Post Name: MO & Lab Technician Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 20 September 2020
4. Organization: Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB)
Post Name: Clerk and Driver Posts
Vacancies: 69
Last Date: 30 September 2020
3. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mumbai
Post Name: Senior Resident & Specialist Posts
Vacancies: 79
Last Date: 24 and 25 September 2020
2. Organization: Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu
Post Name: Cook Posts
Vacancies: 380
Last Date: 24 September 2020
1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Post Name: Paramedical and MO Posts
Vacancies: 2984
Last Date: 13 September 2020