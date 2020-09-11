Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 September 2020: Apply for 3500+ SMC, TN Govt, TNCWWB, ESIC Mumbai and BFUHS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 September 2020 for 3500+ more than vacancies in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department Tamilnadu, Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB}, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Mumbai and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Post Name: MO & Lab Technician Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 20 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB)

Post Name: Clerk and Driver Posts

Vacancies: 69

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mumbai

Post Name: Senior Resident & Specialist Posts

Vacancies: 79

Last Date: 24 and 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu

Post Name: Cook Posts

Vacancies: 380

Last Date: 24 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Paramedical and MO Posts

Vacancies: 2984

Last Date: 13 September 2020