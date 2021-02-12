Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 February 2021: Apply for 7000+ School Education Karnataka, TRB TN, UP Sugar Mill, IREL and WBHRB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 February 2021 for more than 7000+ vacancies in School Education Karnataka, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) Tamil Nadu, UP Sugar Mill, Indian Coast Guard Navik GD and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL)
Post Name: Trade Apprentices, Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 31
Last Date: 25 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd
Post Name: General Manager, Chief Engineer, Chief Accountant, Chief Chemist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 93
Last Date: 20 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)
Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 1207
Last Date: 20 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu
Post Name: Graduate Assistant/ Physical Education Director Posts
Vacancies: 2098
Last Date: 25 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: School Education Karnataka
Post Name: Guest Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 3473
Last Date: 25 February 2021