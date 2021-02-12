JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 February 2021: Apply for 7000+ School Education Karnataka, TRB TN, UP Sugar Mill, IREL and WBHRB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Feb 12, 2021 17:40 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 February 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 February 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 February 2021 for more than 7000+ vacancies in School Education Karnataka, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) Tamil Nadu, UP Sugar Mill, Indian Coast Guard Navik GD and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL)

Post Name: Trade Apprentices, Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 31

Last Date: 25 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd

Post Name: General Manager, Chief Engineer, Chief Accountant, Chief Chemist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 93

Last Date: 20 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 1207

Last Date: 20 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu

Post Name: Graduate Assistant/ Physical Education Director Posts

Vacancies: 2098

Last Date: 25 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: School Education Karnataka

Post Name: Guest Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 3473

Last Date: 25 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

