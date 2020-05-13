Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 May 2020: Apply for 1100+ DDA, HSL, TNPCB, TN MRB and RGSSH

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 May 2020 for 1100+ more than vacancies in Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Delhi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the registration date for the recruitment of 629 vacancies till 15th May 2020. Eligible candidates can apply at DDA’s official website, i.e., dda.org.in. Candidates can also apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Post including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and salary after 7th Pay Commission.

DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 292 Vacancies: 12th Pass apply @dda.org.in till May 15, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has again extended the online application last date due to coronavirus lockdown. Candidates who have yet not applied against the advertisement number HR/ES(S)/0102/01/2020 dated 08.03.2020 have a chance to apply over on these posts before 21 May 2020.

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 51 Designer, Junior Supervisor and Others, Details Here

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has, now, extended the last date of application for Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist till 17 May 2020. Candidates will be required to visit the official website of TNPCB which is www.tnpcb.gov.in/. The Candidates who have applied earlier as per TNPCB Notification No.01/2019, Dt: 06.03.2019 need not apply.

TNPCB Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 242 Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts, Apply @tnpcb.gov.in

Tamil Nadu, Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Surgeon (Speciality) on temporary basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website i.e. mrb.tn.gov.in from 12 May to 19 May 2020.

TN MRB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 123 Assistant Surgeon Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Govt. of Delhi, has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, LDC, Social Worker and Other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format from 07 May to 22 May 2020.