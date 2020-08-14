Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 August 2020: Apply for 2500+ TN MRB, Bihar Police, JIPMER, Tamilnadu TNAU and FRI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 August 2020 for 2500+ more than vacancies in Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB), Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC), Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Forest Research Institute (FRI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)
Post Name: Food Analyst, SRF and Other Posts
Vacancies: 56
Last Date: 25 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)
Post Name: Professor and Other Posts
Vacancies: 59
Last Date: 18 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Tamil Nadu, Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)
Post Name: Physician Assistant & Skilled Assistant Grade Posts
Vacancies: 101
Last Date: 16 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Forest Research Institute (FRI)
Post Name: MTS, Steno and Other Posts
Vacancies: 107
Last Date: 15 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC)
Post Name: Police Sub Inspector (SI) & Sergeant Posts
Vacancies: 2213
Last Date: 24 September 2020