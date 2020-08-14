Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 August 2020: Apply for 2500+ TN MRB, Bihar Police, JIPMER, Tamilnadu TNAU and FRI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 August 2020 for 2500+ more than vacancies in Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB), Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC), Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Forest Research Institute (FRI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)

Post Name: Food Analyst, SRF and Other Posts

Vacancies: 56

Last Date: 25 August 2020

4. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)

Post Name: Professor and Other Posts

Vacancies: 59

Last Date: 18 September 2020

3. Organization: Tamil Nadu, Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)

Post Name: Physician Assistant & Skilled Assistant Grade Posts

Vacancies: 101

Last Date: 16 August 2020

2. Organization: Forest Research Institute (FRI)

Post Name: MTS, Steno and Other Posts

Vacancies: 107

Last Date: 15 September 2020

1. Organization: Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name: Police Sub Inspector (SI) & Sergeant Posts

Vacancies: 2213

Last Date: 24 September 2020