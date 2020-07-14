Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 July 2020: Apply for 2300+ VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, SSC, MCGM and RML Hospital

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 July 2020 for 2300+ more than vacancies in VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital has invited applications for the Junior Resident posts. Interested persons can apply for VMMC Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 21 July 2020.

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020: Apply for 106 Junior Resident Posts

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to close the online application link Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on 16 July 2020. Eligible and interested are advised to submit their application much before the closing date i.e. 16 July 2020 and not wait till last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers.

SSC CPO 2020 for 1564 Sub Inspector Posts in Delhi Police & CAPF, Apply Online @ssc.nic.in before 16 July

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to close online application window for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2020 on 25 July 2020. All those candidates who wish to appear for SSC JHT 2020 Exam are advised to apply online at ssc.nic.in before the closing date. .e. 25 July 2020 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on servers during the last days for submission of the applications.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2020 Notification: Online Applications ongoing for 283 Junior & Senior Hindi Translator Posts @ssc.nic.in, Apply before 25 July

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Laboratory Technicians, X-ray Technicians, ECG Technicians & Pharmacist. Eligible candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 24 July 2020.

MCGM Recruitment 2020, Apply for 203 Paramedical Staff

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) has invited applications for the Senior and Junior Resident posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-Interview on 14 to 18 July 2020.