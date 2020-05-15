Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 May 2020: Apply for 1800+ BJRMH, PMC, ESIC Faridabad, MOSPI and East Coast Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 May 2020 for 1800+ more than vacancies in Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital Delhi, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), ESIC Medical College Faridabad, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) and East Coast Railway (ECR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, Delhi has invited application for the 21 posts of Senior Residents. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-Interview scheduled on 21 May 2020.

BJRMH Recruitment 2020 for 21 Senior Resident Posts, Apply @delhigovt.nic.in

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer, Junior Nurse, Health Inspector, Inspector, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Laboratory Assistant, ECG Technician, Assistant Hospital, Nurse and Nursing Orderly. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 20 May 2020.

PMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1105 Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts

ESIC Medical College, Faridabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Faculty. Interested candidates can appear for walk-In-Interview on 16 May 2020.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 15 Faculty Posts on 16 May

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professional, Junior Consultant, Senior Consultant, Chief Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 15 June 2020.

MOSPI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 50 Young Professional, Junior Consultant, Senior Consultant, Chief Consultant Posts

East Coast Railway (ECR) has published the recruitment notification for recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Staff Nurse/Nursing Superintendent), Pharmacist, Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) and Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) Posts for Covid Care Centres, Medical Department in KUR Division on its official website eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format by email on or before 22 May 2020.