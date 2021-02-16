Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 February 2021: Apply for 3000+ OPSC, SJVN, MPPSC, JRBT and MFL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 February 2021 for more than 3000+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), SJVN Limited, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) and Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL)

Post Name: Graduate Apprentices & Technician (Diploma) Apprentices Posts

Vacancies: 45

Last Date: 24 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: SJVN Limited

Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 15 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 504

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 727

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT)

Post Name: LDC, MTS, Agriculture Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 2410

Last Date: 12 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification