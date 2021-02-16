JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 February 2021: Apply for 3000+ OPSC, SJVN, MPPSC, JRBT and MFL

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 16 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Feb 16, 2021 20:19 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 February 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 February 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 February 2021 for more than 3000+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), SJVN Limited, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) and Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL)

Post Name: Graduate Apprentices & Technician (Diploma) Apprentices Posts

Vacancies: 45

Last Date: 24 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: SJVN Limited

Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 15 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 504

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 727

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT)

Post Name: LDC, MTS, Agriculture Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 2410

Last Date: 12 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 February 2021: Apply for 3000+ OPSC, SJVN, MPPSC, JRBT and MFL
Last Date of SubmissionMar 14, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next