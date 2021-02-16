Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 February 2021: Apply for 3000+ OPSC, SJVN, MPPSC, JRBT and MFL
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 16 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 February 2021 for more than 3000+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), SJVN Limited, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) and Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL)
Post Name: Graduate Apprentices & Technician (Diploma) Apprentices Posts
Vacancies: 45
Last Date: 24 February 2021
4. Organization: SJVN Limited
Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 280
Last Date: 15 March 2021
3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 504
Last Date: 14 March 2021
2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 727
Last Date: 14 March 2021
1. Organization: Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT)
Post Name: LDC, MTS, Agriculture Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 2410
Last Date: 12 March 2021