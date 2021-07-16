Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 July 2021: Apply for 1100+ OPSC, GPSC, NABARD, GPSC and Swami Aatmanand Excellent English Medium School

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 16 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 July 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and Swami Aatmanand Excellent English Medium School Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Swami Aatmanand Excellent English Medium School

Post Name: Lecturer, Asst Gr III, Librarian, Computer Teacher & Other Posts

Vacancies: 72

Last Date: 27 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 119

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD)

Post Name: Assistant Manager and Grade B Manager Posts

Vacancies: 162

Last Date: 17 July 2021



Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Associate Professor Posts

Vacancies: 320

Last Date: 23 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: Asst Engineer, Tutor, Director, Account Officer, Executive Engineer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 439

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification