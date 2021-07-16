Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 July 2021: Apply for 1100+ OPSC, GPSC, NABARD, GPSC and Swami Aatmanand Excellent English Medium School

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 July 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and Swami Aatmanand Excellent English Medium School Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Swami Aatmanand Excellent English Medium School
Post Name: Lecturer, Asst Gr III, Librarian, Computer Teacher & Other Posts
Vacancies: 72
Last Date: 27 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 119
Last Date: 31 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD)
Post Name: Assistant Manager and Grade B Manager Posts
Vacancies: 162
Last Date: 17 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Associate Professor Posts
Vacancies: 320
Last Date: 23 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: Asst Engineer, Tutor, Director, Account Officer, Executive Engineer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 439
Last Date: 31 July 2021