GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 for 119 Assistant Engineer Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Application Process

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) invited applications for 119 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Jul 16, 2021 13:11 IST
GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification

GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) invited applications for 119 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 on or before 31-Jul-2021.
Candidates selected finally for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 will get Pay Scale of Rs. 9300-34,800/- (Grade Pay Rs.4600/-) As per RP-2016 Pay matrix level 8 Minimum Rs. 44900 – Maxi. 

Candidates willing to apply for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advt. No. 15/2021-22

Important Date for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 15-Jul-2021  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31-Jul-2021
Tentative Date for P.T: 27-11-2021
Tentative month for P.T Result: January-2022
Tentative month for Interview: May-2022

Vacancy Details for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Assistant Engineer (Civil)-119 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Possess a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities or institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institutions recognized as such or declared to be a deemed University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. 
The basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967; and 
Adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi Or Both

GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for GPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website on or before 31-Jul-2021.

 

