Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day:16 June 2022, 2 Lakh Vacancies for Agnipath, Railways, Teachers and Others

Today i.e. on 16 June 2022, the Government of India, has made an announcement about the biggest job opportunities in its different ministries.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 16 June 2022, the Government of India, has made an announcement about the biggest job opportunities in its different ministries. Around 2 Lakhs Vacancies shall be filled under ‘Agnipath Scheme’, Indian Railways, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) and CSIR - National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL).

Let’s take a look at these job opportunities.

Job Number 1: RSMSSB Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published a notice for Physical Education Teachers (PTI). Candidates can apply from 23 June 2022 to 22 July 2022

More Details: RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: 5546 Vacancies Notified @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Job Number 2: Agnipath Scheme Recruitment

The Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The candidates can check the more details by clicking on the link below:

More Details: Mission Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Now Get Jobs In Defence for Four Years, Know Features

Job Number 3: Indian Railways Recruitment for 1.4 Lakh Vacancies

Indian Railways has will recruit around 1,48,463 people over the next one year. You can click on the provided below for more details

More Details: Indian Railway Recruitment 2022-23: 148463 Vacancies To Be Filled Over Next One Year

Job Number 4: MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022

Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is looking to recruit 1326 Civil Assistant Surgeons (DPHFW); Tutors (DME); Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officers (TVVP) and Civil Assistant Surgeons (IPM). Online application link is available from 15 July 2022 to 14 August 2022.

More Details: MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022: 1326 Vacancies for Civil Assistant and Other Posts

Job Number 5: CSIR NPL Recrutiment 2022

CSIR - National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) is recruiting for the 79 Technician posts for various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 03 July 2022.

More Details: CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 79 Technician Post, Apply Online @nplindia.org