Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 August 2021: Apply for 1300+ RWF, MANIT, AHC, WCD Kolar and TN MRB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 August 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Rail Wheel Factory (RWF), Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Allahabad High Court (AHC), Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and Health & Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu (TN Health Department) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 107
Last Date: 15 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD)
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts
Vacancies: 171
Last Date: 13 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Rail Wheel Factory (RWF)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 192
Last Date: 13 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Allahabad High Court (AHC)
Post Name: ARO, RO and Computer Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 411
Last Date: 16 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Health & Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu (TN Health Department)
Post Name: Dispenser Posts
Vacancies: 420
Last Date: 25 August 2021