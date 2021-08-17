Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 August 2021: Apply for 1300+ RWF, MANIT, AHC, WCD Kolar and TN MRB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 August 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Rail Wheel Factory (RWF), Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Allahabad High Court (AHC), Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and Health & Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu (TN Health Department) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 107

Last Date: 15 September 2021

4. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD)

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 171

Last Date: 13 September 2021

3. Organization: Rail Wheel Factory (RWF)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 192

Last Date: 13 September 2021

2. Organization: Allahabad High Court (AHC)

Post Name: ARO, RO and Computer Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 411

Last Date: 16 September 2021

1. Organization: Health & Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu (TN Health Department)

Post Name: Dispenser Posts

Vacancies: 420

Last Date: 25 August 2021

