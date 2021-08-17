Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Read in hindi

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 August 2021: Apply for 1300+ RWF, MANIT, AHC, WCD Kolar and TN MRB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Aug 17, 2021 13:53 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 August 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 August 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 August 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Rail Wheel Factory (RWF), Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Allahabad High Court (AHC), Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and Health & Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu (TN Health Department) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 107

Last Date: 15 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCD)

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 171

Last Date: 13 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Rail Wheel Factory (RWF)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 192

Last Date: 13 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Allahabad High Court (AHC)

Post Name: ARO, RO and Computer Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 411

Last Date: 16 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Health & Family Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu (TN Health Department)

Post Name: Dispenser Posts

Vacancies: 420

Last Date: 25 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 August 2021: Apply for 1300+ RWF, MANIT, AHC, WCD Kolar and TN MRB
Last Date of SubmissionSep 15, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, CA/CS/ICWA, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 4 =
Post

Comments