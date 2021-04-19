Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 April 2021: Apply for 5000+ DME Punjab, Madras High Court, SBI, AIIMS Jodhpur and SMC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 19, 2021 17:57 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 April 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 April 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in Department of Medical Education & Research (DME) Punjab, Madras High Court, State Bank of India (SBI), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur

Post Name: Group A Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 16 May 2021

4. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer & Pharmacist Posts

Vacancies: 144

Last Date: 03 May 2021

3. Organization: Department of Medical Education & Research (DME), Punjab

Post Name: SR Posts

Vacancies: 184

Last Date: 07 May 2021

2. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse, SR and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1376

Last Date: 20 April 2021

1. Organization: Madras High Court

Post Name: Office Asst, Sweeper & Other Posts

Vacancies: 3557

Last Date: 06 June 2021

