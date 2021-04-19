Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 April 2021: Apply for 5000+ DME Punjab, Madras High Court, SBI, AIIMS Jodhpur and SMC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 April 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in Department of Medical Education & Research (DME) Punjab, Madras High Court, State Bank of India (SBI), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur
Post Name: Group A Posts
Vacancies: 86
Last Date: 16 May 2021
4. Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer & Pharmacist Posts
Vacancies: 144
Last Date: 03 May 2021
3. Organization: Department of Medical Education & Research (DME), Punjab
Post Name: SR Posts
Vacancies: 184
Last Date: 07 May 2021
2. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse, SR and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1376
Last Date: 20 April 2021
1. Organization: Madras High Court
Post Name: Office Asst, Sweeper & Other Posts
Vacancies: 3557
Last Date: 06 June 2021