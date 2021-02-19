Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 February 2021: Apply for 1300+ Oil India, JKSSB, Board Roads Wings, PNB and NHM Dhule
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 February 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Oil India, J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Board Roads Organization, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and National Health Mission (NHM) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Oil India Limited
Post Name: Work Over Operator/ Assistant Operator & Other Posts
Vacancies: 48
Last Date: 25 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) Dhule
Post Name: Staff Nurse (GNM), Medical Officer, Radiologist, STLS & Other Posts
Vacancies: 72
Last Date: 26 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Post Name: Peon Posts
Vacancies: 152
Last Date: 04 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence
Post Name: Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman and Other Posts
Vacancies: 459
Last Date: 24 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE & Other Posts
Vacancies: 580
Last Date: 27 February 2021