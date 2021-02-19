Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 February 2021: Apply for 1300+ Oil India, JKSSB, Board Roads Wings, PNB and NHM Dhule

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 February 2021 for more than 1300+ vacancies in Oil India, J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Board Roads Organization, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and National Health Mission (NHM) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Oil India Limited

Post Name: Work Over Operator/ Assistant Operator & Other Posts

Vacancies: 48

Last Date: 25 February 2021

4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) Dhule

Post Name: Staff Nurse (GNM), Medical Officer, Radiologist, STLS & Other Posts

Vacancies: 72

Last Date: 26 February 2021

3. Organization: Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Post Name: Peon Posts

Vacancies: 152

Last Date: 04 March 2021

2. Organization: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence

Post Name: Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman and Other Posts

Vacancies: 459

Last Date: 24 February 2021

1. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE & Other Posts

Vacancies: 580

Last Date: 27 February 2021

