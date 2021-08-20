Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 August 2021: Apply for 7400+ Punjab Police, RIMS IMPHAL, NLC India Limited, UKSSSC and DSE Odisha

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 August 2021 for more than 7400+ vacancies in Punjab Police, Regional Institute of Medical Science IMPHAL, NLC India Limited, Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Imphal
Post Name: Senior Resident, CMO/Critical care Doctor & Other Posts
Vacancies: 40
Last Date: 23 August 2021
4. Organization: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC)
Post Name: Apprentice (Fitter, Turner, Mechanic, DEO & Other) Posts
Vacancies: 675
Last Date: 25 August 2021
3. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Name: Forest Guard Posts
Vacancies: 894
Last Date: 07 October 2021
2. Organization: Punjab Police
Post Name: Intelligent Assistant and Constable Posts
Vacancies: 1191
Last Date: 23 August 2021
1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha
Post Name: DSE Odisha Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 4619
Last Date: 23 August 2021