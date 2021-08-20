Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 August 2021: Apply for 7400+ Punjab Police, RIMS IMPHAL, NLC India Limited, UKSSSC and DSE Odisha

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 20 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 August 2021 for more than 7400+ vacancies in Punjab Police, Regional Institute of Medical Science IMPHAL, NLC India Limited, Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Imphal

Post Name: Senior Resident, CMO/Critical care Doctor & Other Posts

Vacancies: 40

Last Date: 23 August 2021

4. Organization: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC)

Post Name: Apprentice (Fitter, Turner, Mechanic, DEO & Other) Posts

Vacancies: 675

Last Date: 25 August 2021

3. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: Forest Guard Posts

Vacancies: 894

Last Date: 07 October 2021

2. Organization: Punjab Police

Post Name: Intelligent Assistant and Constable Posts

Vacancies: 1191

Last Date: 23 August 2021

1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha

Post Name: DSE Odisha Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 4619

Last Date: 23 August 2021

