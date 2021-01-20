Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 January 2021: Apply for 700+ Kudumbashree, NHM MP CHO, WBPSC, JKSSB and YMCAUST
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 20 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 January 2021 for more than 700+ vacancies in Kudumbashree Mission Kerala, National Health Mission (NHM), West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology YMCA Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA
Post Name: Store Keeper, Jr Steno, Clerk & Other Posts
Vacancies: 18
Last Date: 18 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer Electrical Posts
Vacancies: 34
Last Date: 01 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Kudumbashree Mission, Kerala
Post Name: Lifting Supervisor and Marketing Executive Posts
Vacancies: 98
Last Date: 27 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: Junior Assistant, Library Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 232
Last Date: 31 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM)
Post Name: Community Health Officer Posts
Vacancies: 337
Last Date: 25 January 2021