Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 January 2021: Apply for 700+ Kudumbashree, NHM MP CHO, WBPSC, JKSSB and YMCAUST

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 January 2021 for more than 700+ vacancies in Kudumbashree Mission Kerala, National Health Mission (NHM), West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology YMCA Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA

Post Name: Store Keeper, Jr Steno, Clerk & Other Posts

Vacancies: 18

Last Date: 18 January 2021

4. Organization: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer Electrical Posts

Vacancies: 34

Last Date: 01 February 2021

3. Organization: Kudumbashree Mission, Kerala

Post Name: Lifting Supervisor and Marketing Executive Posts

Vacancies: 98

Last Date: 27 January 2021

2. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Junior Assistant, Library Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 232

Last Date: 31 January 2021

1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM)

Post Name: Community Health Officer Posts

Vacancies: 337

Last Date: 25 January 2021

