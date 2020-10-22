Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 October 2020: Apply for 3700+ IBPS, OFDC, OAVS, FMMCH Balasore and ECIL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 October 2020 for 3700+ more than vacancies in Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited (OFDCL), Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital (FMMCH) Balasore and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Post Name: Technical Officer, Scientific Asst‐A and Junior Artisan Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 02 November 2020

4. Organization: Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited (OFDCL)

Post Name: LDA, Steno and Junior Accountant/Auditor Posts

Vacancies: 146

Last Date: 12 November 2020

3. Organization: Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital (FMMCH), Balasore

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician & Other Posts

Vacancies: 207

Walk-in-interview Date: 27 and 28 October 2020

2. Organization: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)

Post Name: TGT, PGT, PET, Computer Teacher and Principal Posts

Vacancies: 737

Last Date: 23 November 2020

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Bank Clerical Posts

Vacancies: 2557

Last Date: 06 November 2020