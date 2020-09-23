Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 September 2020: Apply for 6600+ Central Railway, HPSSC, BSUSC, MHRB Assam and Karnataka High Court

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 September 2020 for 6600+ more than vacancies in Central Railway, Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur (HPSSC), Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC), Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam and Karnataka High Court Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Karnataka High Court
Post Name: District Judge Posts
Vacancies: 30
Last Date: 21 October 2020
4. Organization: Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam
Post Name: Lecturer and Demonstrator Posts
Vacancies: 57
Last Date: 05 October 2020
3. Organization: Central Railway
Post Name: Junior Clerk and Senior Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 251
Last Date: 05 October 2020
2. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)
Post Name: Steno Typist, Steno, JE & Other Posts
Vacancies: 1661
Last Date: 25 October 2020
1. Organization: Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC)
Post Name: University Teacher (Assistant Teacher) Posts
Vacancies: 4638
Last Date: 02 November 2020