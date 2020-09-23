Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 September 2020: Apply for 6600+ Central Railway, HPSSC, BSUSC, MHRB Assam and Karnataka High Court

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 September 2020 for 6600+ more than vacancies in Central Railway, Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur (HPSSC), Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC), Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam and Karnataka High Court Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Karnataka High Court

Post Name: District Judge Posts

Vacancies: 30

Last Date: 21 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam

Post Name: Lecturer and Demonstrator Posts

Vacancies: 57

Last Date: 05 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Central Railway

Post Name: Junior Clerk and Senior Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 251

Last Date: 05 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)

Post Name: Steno Typist, Steno, JE & Other Posts

Vacancies: 1661

Last Date: 25 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC)

Post Name: University Teacher (Assistant Teacher) Posts

Vacancies: 4638

Last Date: 02 November 2020