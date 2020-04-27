Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 April 2020: Apply for 1000+ TNPCB, KDMC, CURAJ, MKCG Medical College and GJUST Hisar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 April 2020 for 1000+ more than vacancies in Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation (KDDC), Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ), MKCG Medical College Berhampur and Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST Hisar) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has again extended the last date of application for Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist. Now, the candidates can apply for TNPCB Jobs on or before 13 May 2020.

TNPCB Recruitment 2020 for 242 Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts, Last Date Extended till 13 May

Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation has invited applications for recruitment of Medical Officer Posts and various Paramedical Posts for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) duty. The candidates interested for KDMC Bharti 2020 can apply through online mode on or before 29 April 2020.

KDMC Recruitment 2020: 546 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical and MO Posts

Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) has extended the last date of applicationn for the recruitment of the Private Secretary, Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can, now, apply for the Private Secretary, Technical Assistant and other posts online through the official website of CURAJ (curaj.ac.in) on or before 16 May 2020.

CURAJ Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 49 Private Secretary, Technical Assistant and Other Posts @curaj.ac.in

MKCG Medical College & Hospital has invited applications for the Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer posts. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 29 April to 30 April 2020.

MKCG Medical College Berhampur Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 174 Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST Hisar) has extended the last date of applicationn for the recruitment of the Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can, now, apply for the Assistant Professor posts online through the official website of GJUST Hisar (gjuonline.ac.in) on or before 11 May 2020.