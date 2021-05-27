Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 May 2021: Apply for 1000+ OPSC, Swami Atmanand Excellent School, CMOH Howrah, DHS Chhattisgarh and ICSIL Delhi
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 27 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 May 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Swami Atmanand Excellent School Bhatapara, Chief Medicaid Officer of Health (CMOH) Howrah, Directorate Health Services (DHS) Chhattisgarh and ntelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL) Delhi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi
Post Name: Safaiwala, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts
Vacancies: 111
Last Date: 28 May 2021
4. Organization: Swami Atmanand Excellent School, Bhatapara
Post Name: Lecturer, Head Master, Teacher, Asst Teacher & Other Posts
Vacancies: 170
Last Date: 05 June 2021
3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 186
Last Date: 22 June 2021
2. Organization: Directorate Health Services (DHS) Chhattisgarh
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 267
Last Date: 26 June 2021
1. Organization: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Howrah
Post Name: Staff Nurse and other Posts
Vacancies: 350
Last Date: 31 May 2021