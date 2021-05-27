Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 May 2021: Apply for 1000+ OPSC, Swami Atmanand Excellent School, CMOH Howrah, DHS Chhattisgarh and ICSIL Delhi

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 27 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 27, 2021 14:47 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 May 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Swami Atmanand Excellent School Bhatapara, Chief Medicaid Officer of Health (CMOH) Howrah, Directorate Health Services (DHS) Chhattisgarh and ntelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL) Delhi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi

Post Name: Safaiwala, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Vacancies: 111

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Swami Atmanand Excellent School, Bhatapara

Post Name: Lecturer, Head Master, Teacher, Asst Teacher & Other Posts

Vacancies: 170

Last Date: 05 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 186

Last Date: 22 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Directorate Health Services (DHS) Chhattisgarh

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 267

Last Date: 26 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Howrah

Post Name: Staff Nurse and other Posts

Vacancies: 350

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 May 2021: Apply for 1000+ OPSC, Swami Atmanand Excellent School, CMOH Howrah, DHS Chhattisgarh and ICSIL Delhi
