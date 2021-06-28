Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 June 2021: Apply for 1900+ NSUT, NABARD, Mazagon Dock, BSF and HECL

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 June 2021 for more than 1900+ vacancies in Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Boarder Security Force, Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL), NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS)

Post Name: Consultant Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 10 July 2021

4. Organization: Boarder Security Force,

Post Name: Paramedical & Veterinary Staff Posts

Vacancies: 110

Last Date: 26 July 2021

3. Organization: Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

Post Name: Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 126

Last Date: 31 July 2021

2. Organization: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC)

Post Name: Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 206

Last Date: 31 July 2021

1. Organization: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Non Executive Posts

Vacancies: 1388

Last Date: 04 July 2021

