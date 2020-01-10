Top 5 of the day–10 January 2020, Vacancies BPSGMC, AIIMS Raipur, BHEL Bhopal, RSMSSB, SBI and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC Khanpur)All India Institute of medical sciences Raipur, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bhopal, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), State Bank of India (SBI) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC Khanpur) has invited applications for the Professor, Associates Professor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC Khanpur) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 03 February 2020.

All India Institute of medical sciences, Raipur has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Interested candidates can apply for All India Institute of medical sciences, Raipur Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2020. AIIMS Raipur invites online applications from Indian Nationals for the Post of 31 Senior Residents.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal has published the recruitment notification for the post of ITI Trade Apprentice. BHEL Bhopal is filling up a total of 550 vacancies for the posts. Applications are invited through online mode only. BHEL Trade Apprentice Applications has been commenced on 06 January 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through BHEL Official Website on or before 31 January 2020. However, the last date for receiving documents is 10 February 2020.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Investigator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 February 2020.

SBI Clerk 2020 online registration has started for 8000+ vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India (SBI). All eligible and interested can apply online for SBI Clerk 2020 through the link available on the official website, sbi.co.in. As per the official notification, start date of SBI Clerk 2020 Registration is 03 January 2020. will application window will remain opened till 26 January 2020.

