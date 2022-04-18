Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 18 April 2022: 1000+ Jobs in School, BSF, BSI, Bank and Other

Top Govt Jobs of the Day: 18 April 2022: Vacancies are available for Air Force Public School, Border Security Force (BSF), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indi Bank and Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB).

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: On 18 April 2022., the government of India is filling up jobs in various reputed organisations including Air Force Public School, Border Security Force (BSF), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indi Bank and Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB).

The vacancies are available for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, MTS, SI, Community Health Officer (CHO), Head, Back Office, Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director and Others.

Candidates can check the details below:

BIS Recruitment 2022 for Group A, B and C Posts

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published a notice for recruitment of Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director. The online application process will start tomorrow and end on 09 May 2022 at bis.gov.in.

Link - BIS Recruitment 2022 for Group A, B and C Posts

Job Number 2: JCECEB Recruitment 2022 for 660 CHO Posts

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) announced vacancies for recruitment through Bridge Course Programme for selection for the Community Health Officer (CHO) post. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 4 May 2022.

Link: JCECEB Recruitment 2022 for 660 CHO Posts

Job Number 3: Air Force School Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Air Force School AFS UP Recruitment 2022: Air Force School, Hindan, Ghaziabad, UP is inviting applications for PGT, TGT Health Wellness Teacher, Special Educator, Primary Teacher (PRT), Junior Librarian, NTT, Lab Attendant (Physics), Lab Attendant (Biology), Helper (Sweeper) and MTS (Watchman). Candidates can check the details by clicking on th link below.

Link - Air Force School Recruitment 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Job Number 4: BSF Recruitment 2022 for Inspector, SI and JE Posts

BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) has is looking to recruit Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through offline mode within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Link: BSF Recruitment 2022 for Inspector, SI and JE Posts

Job Number 5: IndBank Recruitment 2022 for Field Staff, Branch Head & Other Posts

IndBank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. Is hiring Field Staff, Branch Head & Other vacancies. You can submit your application on or before 26 April 2022.

Link- IndBank Recruitment 2022 for Field Staff, Branch Head & Other Posts