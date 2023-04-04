TPSC Personal Assistant Answer Key 2023 OUT @tpsc.tripura.gov.in.: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

TPSC PA Answer Key 2023: The Tripura Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Personal Assistant Exam conducted on March 26, 2023. Those who took the exam can access the answer keys on the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in..

TPSC Personal Assistant Answer Key 2023: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) recently released the answer key for the Personal Assistant Grade-II examination that was conducted in 2023. This exam was held to select candidates for the position of Personal Assistant Grade-II. The answer key is now available for candidates to view on the official TPSC website, which is tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Personal Assistant Exam 2023 was conducted for a total of 50 Personal Assistant Posts. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now use the answer key to check their responses and calculate their scores. By comparing their responses with the correct answers in the answer key, candidates can determine how many questions they answered correctly, and how many they got wrong. This will give them a better idea of how well they performed in the exam and whether they are likely to be selected for the position of Personal Assistant Grade-II.

TPSC Personal Assistant Answer Key 2023

The written test for this position was conducted on Sunday, March 26th, in the city of Agartala. The test consisted of multiple-choice questions, and each question carried a specific weightage. However, candidates must keep in mind that there is negative marking for incorrect answers. This means that for every incorrect answer, a certain number of marks will be deducted from the total score.

In case a candidate has any objections or concerns regarding the answer key, they can raise their challenge during the stipulated time period. It is important for the candidates to keep a close eye on the official website for further updates and announcements related to the recruitment drive.

For those who want to download the TPSC Personal Assistant Answer Key 2023, there is a step-by-step process that candidates can follow. The direct link for the same is also provided on the official website.

How to Download TPSC PA Answer Key 2023?

Here are the steps to download the TPSC PA Exam 2023 answer key:

To access the answer key for the TPSC Personal Assistant exam, visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Once on the website, navigate to the 'Answer Key' section. Look for the link related to the post of Personal Assistant and click on it. The answer key for the exam will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and verify your answers against it.

Download Link of TPSC Personal Assistant Answer Key 2023

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key of TPSC Personal Assistant here:

How to raise objections to the TPSC Personal Assistant 2023 answer key ?

If a candidate has any doubts or concerns regarding the answer key of the TPSC Personal Assistant Exam 2023, they have the option to raise objections. To do so, they need to visit the official website of TPSC and log in using their User ID and password.

By raising objections, candidates can bring any discrepancies in the answer key to the attention of the TPSC. This can help ensure a fair and transparent evaluation of the exam results. Therefore, it is advisable for candidates to review the answer key thoroughly and raise any objections if necessary, within the stipulated time frame.