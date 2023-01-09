TSPSC AE Exam Date 2023 Postponed @tspsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Engineer Revised Schedule

Telangana SPSC has released short notice regarding the postponement/revised exam schedule for the Assistant Engineers post on its official website -websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

TSPSC AE Exam Date 2023 Postponed: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of Assistant Engineers Examination on its official website. Commission has released the revised exam date for the same.

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the post of Assistant Engineer and various Engineering Department can download the postponement notice and revised schedule available on the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

You can download the TSPSC AE Exam Revised Date 2023 directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission has postponed the written exam which was scheduled on 12 February 2023. Commission has postponed the exam date because the GATE examination is scheduled to be held on the same date i.e. 12 February 2023.

Short notice further reads, "In view of this all the Candidates who applied for the Assistant Engineers Examination shall note that the examination for the post of Assistant Engineers is postponed from 12/02/2023 to 05/03/2023. The Examination for the post of Assistant Engineers will be conducted on 05/03/2023."

Candidates can check the TSPSC AE Exam Date 2023 postponement notice/revised schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

