TSPSC ANM Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended to Submit Documents @tspsc.gov.in, Check Link

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the last date to upload the certificates for ANM/MPHA on its official website-tspsc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

TSPSC ANM Recruitment 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the last date for uploading the certificates for the post of ANM/MPHA. Now candidates can submit their certificates with the link given on the official website upto 24-07-2021.

All such candidates who have who have appeared for written examination for the post of ANM/MPHA (F) can upload their r Service and Qualification certificates with the help of the link available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission-tspsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, TSPSC has said that the Department of TVVP, who are scrutinized the uploaded certificates informed that many candidates have uploaded their Training certificates instead of service certificates, some candidates uploaded incorrect service certificates and mismatched certificates.

All the applicants who have appeared in the written examination will have to upload their requisite Service Certificates as well as Qualification Certificates on or before 24 July 2021. Candidates should note that the uploading link is available on Commissions website i.e., www.tspsc.gov.in. You can check the details regarding the uploading the documents also with the direct link given below.

